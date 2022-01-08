Seeing Drake White live is far from an ordinary concert experience. Equal parts

warrior leader, holy-fire reverend, and gypsy Appalachian mountain man, he

fronts his band with a mix of Muscle Shoals groove and honky-tonk grease. The

goal? To continue building an inspired community with his voice, country-soul

spirit, and relentless optimism, fusing everything he does — from the shows he

plays with The Big Fire (his blue-collar band of road warriors), to the events he

hosts at Whitewood Hollow, the rustic event space he hand-designed with his

wife, Alex, in rural Tennessee — with the big-tent spirit of a revival.

"There's a Huckleberry Finn-type freedom to everything we do," Drake says in his

rich Alabama drawl. "Whether I'm onstage, in the recording studio, or outdoors,

it's all about absorbing inspiration and giving it back. Alex and I are builders.

We're weaving that spirit into our mission of building community, building culture,

living good lives, and serving people — whether that means serving our maker or

our audience or our guests at Whitewood Hollow."

From his childhood days singing with the First Baptist Church youth choir in

Alabama to his emergence as one of country music's most acclaimed innovators

— with four Top 40 hits, multiple nationwide tours, and a dedicated cult following

all under his belt — Drake has happily blurred the boundaries between music

and every other moment of his life. After all, music doesn't begin or end when

he's onstage or in the studio. It's informed by everything he does, whether he's

paddling a river, building a barn, starting a fire, or spending time with his wife. A

lover of nature and a boundless traveler, he's as happy camping in Montana as

he is tilling the earth at his home in Tennessee. All of it helps fuel his larger

mission to be present and to live fully in the moment.

That mission has been strengthened not only by Drake's milestones, but also his

setbacks. Halfway through a show in August 2019, he collapsed onstage, the

result of a hemorrhagic stroke caused by a life-threatening tangle of arteries and

veins in his brain. Shows were cancelled and plans put on hold as Drake

underwent months of intensive physiotherapy — as well as a series of operations

— to repair his Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM). Step by step, he regained the

use of his left side. Throughout it all, Drake reminded himself to make the

absolute most of every waking moment, both onstage and off.

Masks required inside the venue. See our mask policy.

In an effort to better protect our patrons, staff, volunteers and artists, effective Oct. 1, 2021, we will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to gain entry to our events. Valid ID required.

Patrons will be required to present a completed paper or digital vaccination record that shows the last vaccination administered at least 14 days prior to the event. We will also accept a negative COVID-19 lab test result (no at-home tests) that shows the test taken within 48 hours prior to the event.

Children under 12 who are not eligible for vaccination must show proof of a negative lab test (no at-home tests) taken within 48 hours prior to attending the event.

This is in addition to our policy issued Aug. 5, 2021, that requires anyone who enters the building to wear a mask, including guests, employees, contractors and volunteers (unless they are actively eating or drinking) and artists (unless they are actively eating, drinking, or performing).

Cloth or disposable masks are required. Neck gaiters, bandanas, coverings with vents or other non-mask coverings will not be allowed in lieu of a mask.

These policies are consistent with the most current recommendations issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as well as the Virginia Department of Health.