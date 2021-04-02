Draping of the Cross Ceremony

Come join CommUNITY Church on Friday, April 2, from 12N-12:30PM for our Draping of the Cross Ceremony. This event is free and Covid Friendly. Social distancing will apply. Meet us from 12N-12:30PM outside in the courtyard with the large crosses in the yard at CommUNITY Church. 1923 East Main Street, Salem, VA 24153. We will also have live gospel music. Social distancing will apply. For any questions, please contact Pastor Dan Carawan at dan@jesussaves.tv or 540-293-4595.

Outdoor, Religion & Spirituality
540-293-4595
