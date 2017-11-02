Drawing with Charcoal

Group Intervals: 11/2, 11/9 and 11/16

Join us for this fun and rewarding three-week series where you'll (re)discover the joy of working with charcoal. This class is perfect for beginners who are interested in learning the basics, as well as for the more experienced students who want to hone their skills and practice techniques.

Each class will build on skills from the previous class, allowing you to really delve deep into the medium. Using both compressed and vine charcoal, there will be lots of time to experiment with mark-making, blending techniques, as well as time to get individualized guidance from your instructor.

Whether you are interested in just experimenting and familiarizing yourself with the medium, or are interested in leaving with a polished, finished piece (or several!), this class will allow you the freedom to create as you please.

Classes are scheduled for 5:30-8:30 pm on Thursday, November 2, 9 and 16. Take one or all of them!

$100 | $80 Members | $75 Students and Educators | Ask about individual class rates