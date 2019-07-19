× Expand Taubman Museum of Art. Learn to draw in pen!

Love high contrast, bold lines that fade into soft, delicate gestures in pen drawings? In this workshop, you will get an introduction to drawing with pens of all shapes and sizes. From shading techniques to controlling the medium, this low-stress environment will allow you time to experiment and enjoy the meditative process of drawing. Instructor: Mariam Foster. Cost: $12 general, $10 members.