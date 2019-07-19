Drawing with Pens

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011

Love high contrast, bold lines that fade into soft, delicate gestures in pen drawings? In this workshop, you will get an introduction to drawing with pens of all shapes and sizes. From shading techniques to controlling the medium, this low-stress environment will allow you time to experiment and enjoy the meditative process of drawing. Instructor: Mariam Foster. Cost: $12 general, $10 members.

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Workshops
5403425760
