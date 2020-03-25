Dreamgirls at Mill Mountain Theatre

× Expand Mill Mountain Theatre Dreamgirls

A dazzling journey through 20th-century American popular music, Dreamgirls follows the rising stardom of The Dreamettes, an all-girl Motown group from Chicago. Known for its 2006 feature film adaptation starring Jennifer Hudson, and filled with show-stopping musical numbers from the genres of gospel, R&B, smooth pop, disco, and more, Dreamgirls explores themes of ambition, hope, and betrayal, all set in the glamorous and competitive world of the entertainment industry. Dreamgirls has music by Academy Award nominee Henry Krieger, with book and lyrics by Tony and Grammy Award winner Tom Eyen. Songs include, “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going,” “I Am Changing,” “One Night Only,” and “Steppin’ To The Bad Side.”