A dazzling journey through 20th-century American popular music, Dreamgirls follows the rising stardom of The Dreamettes, an all-girl Motown group from Chicago. Known for its 2006 feature film adaptation starring Jennifer Hudson, and filled with show-stopping musical numbers from the genres of gospel, R&B, smooth pop, disco, and more, Dreamgirls explores themes of ambition, hope, and betrayal, all set in the glamorous and competitive world of the entertainment industry.