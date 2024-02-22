× Expand Harvester Performance Center

Drew and Ellie Holcomb are a husband and wife Americana duo from Nashville, TN. Shortly after their marriage in 2006, the couple began touring together with Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors. The band has supported many national touring acts including, The Avett Brothers, NEEDTOBREATHE, Don Henley, Willie Nelson, Amos Lee, and Darius Rucker.

Ellie is no longer a touring member of “The Neighbors,” and has found success in a solo career as a Christian singer/songwriter and bestselling author, winning two Dove Awards and topping the Billboard charts. Her most recent album, CANYON, was released in June of 2021 to much fanfare.

Drew Holcomb still tours nationally with Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors and their most recent album, Dragons, is their most critically acclaimed release yet.

An Evening with Drew and Ellie Holcomb is a special engagement event, allowing the Holcombs to collaborate once again.

VIP Kitchen Covers Add-on is available (very limited) Can be added at check out.This is an add-on to your ticket for this very special pre-show experience.

Includes:

20-minute intimate kitchen covers performance before the main show

1 autographed tour poster

Early Entry

Takes place 30 minutes before doors