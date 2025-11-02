Drew and Ellie Holcomb Never Gonna Let You Go Tour

× Expand Courtesy Jefferson Center

Drew Holcomb

There are no strangers at a Drew Holcomb show. For nearly two decades, the award-winning songwriter has turned each performance into a celebration of community, collaboration, and contemporary American roots. Strangers No More, the band’s eighth album, captured this spirit and spun the #1 Americana song, “Find Your People” — a track that was synced in multiple national campaigns, including a Super Bowl commercial for Publix. The Neighbors also showcased their heartfelt connection when they performed live at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Ellie Holcomb

After an 8-year journey alongside her husband’s band, Ellie Holcomb’s solo debut, As Sure As The Sun, earned her Top 10 radio success and a GMA Dove Award for New Artist of the Year. Her third solo full-length, CANYON, further established her voice with another Top 10 radio single, “I Will Carry You.” A best-selling author, Ellie has moved over 600,000 books, including several children’s titles and a devotional. Her dedication to creative excellence has earned her four GMA Dove Awards to date. Her upcoming studio album, Far Country, was released on September 12, 2025.

Together

Their first-ever duo album, Memory Bank, became the longest-charting release at Americana radio and was the soundtrack to their sold-out North American tour, further affirming their unique synergy and appeal. The Never Going To Let You Go Tour brings Drew and Ellie back to those intimate, connection-driven evenings — melding original storytelling, harmony-rich performances, and the warmth that has made their music a fixture in fans’ hearts.

Drew & Ellie Holcomb have partnered with the anti-slavery non-profit International Justice Mission to donate $1 (one dollar) from each ticket sale to support the organization's efforts to rescue children trapped in modern-day slavery and protect people in poverty from violence.

