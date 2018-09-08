The Taubman Museum of Art is pleased to present the special ticketed exhibition Drive: Iconic American Cars and Motorcycles featuring an all-star cast of American automotive and motorcycle icons, spanning over half a century, from 1910 to 1965. The cars and motorcycles included are iconic in their own right, and they represent the best efforts of famous inventors, coachbuilders, engineers, designers and owners.

For over one hundred years, the American automotive industry has been in the forefront of development, presenting many memorable automotive icons – very special cars (and motorcycles) that pioneered engineering and technical breakthroughs, presented dramatic styling tours de force and conceptual firsts, and realized dramatic sales triumphs. These are the very special vehicles that will be presented in the exhibition. Organized by well-known guest car curator Ken Gross, he is no longer surprised when an automobile exhibition in a fine art institution attracts both art aficionados and automobile enthusiasts. “Visitors are very excited to see these important cars and motorcycles, beautifully displayed and interpreted in galleries, in an artful way that they’ve never before considered.”

This exhibition will be organized by five significant decades. The vehicles on display will constitute restored as well as well-preserved examples, loaned by collectors and museums from across the country, who acknowledge that the preservation, use and display of cars and motorcycles is an important part of the history of the 20th Century.

About the guest curator:

Ken Gross is a curator, journalist and former director of the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angles, California. His ten previous automotive exhibitions have appeared at the High Museum of Art in Atlanta, Georgia, the Museum of Fine Arts in Houston, Texas and the North Carolina Museum of Art in Raleigh to name just a few. He is a 28-year Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance Chief Class Judge and contributes to AutoWeek, thedrive.com, American Car Collector, and Old Cars Weekly. Gross has received the Automotive Hall of Fame Distinguished Service Citation, the Pebble Beach Lorin Tryon Trophy, the International Motor Press Association’s Ken Purdy award, the Motor Press Guild’s Dean Bachelor Lifetime Achievement Award and the Lee Iacocca Award.

Drive: Iconic American Cars and Motorcycles is organized by the Taubman Museum of Art and guest curated by Ken Gross. The exhibition will be on view in the Special Exhibition Gallery and the Carillion Clinic Gallery from September 8, 2018 through February 3, 2019