Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat

to

Salem Civic Center 1001 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, Virginia 24153

Bring your little trick or treaters out for an evening of socially distanced Halloween fun! Our trunk or treat will be held drive-thru style in the parking lot of the Salem Civic Center from 5:30 - 8:00 pm. All trunk participants will be required to wear a face covering and gloves when distributing candy to children.

At the end of the event, your car will have an opportunity to vote for their favorite trunk. This is a FREE event open to the community!

Info

Salem Civic Center 1001 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, Virginia 24153
Kids & Family, Parents, Vacation & Holiday
5403879622
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat - 2020-10-27 17:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat - 2020-10-27 17:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat - 2020-10-27 17:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat - 2020-10-27 17:30:00 ical