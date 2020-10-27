Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat

× Expand BSmith Trunk or Treat!

Bring your little trick or treaters out for an evening of socially distanced Halloween fun! Our trunk or treat will be held drive-thru style in the parking lot of the Salem Civic Center from 5:30 - 8:00 pm. All trunk participants will be required to wear a face covering and gloves when distributing candy to children.

At the end of the event, your car will have an opportunity to vote for their favorite trunk. This is a FREE event open to the community!