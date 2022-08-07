Drivin N Cryin w/Katy Guillen & the Drive

Drivin N Cryin

“CRUNCHING HARD ROCK IS THE DRIVIN PART, BRITTLE COUNTRYISH BALLADRY THE CRYIN, WITH THE TWO LINKED BY A HEAVY DOSE OF LED ZEPPELINPHILIA. IF PAUL WESTERBERG HAD GROWN UP WORSHIPPING ANGUS YOUNG INSTEAD OF ALEX CHILTON, THE REPLACEMENTS MIGHT HAVE SOUNDED SOMETHING LIKE THIS ATLANTA BAND.”

— Rolling Stone Magazine

Kevn Kinney - Vox, Guitar

Tim Nielsen - Bass, Vox

Laur Joamets - Guitar

Dave V Johnson - Drums, Vox

Katy Guillen & The Drive

Katy Guillen & The Drive is founded on the energetic creative spark and longtime chemistry between Katy Guillen and Stephanie Williams. With Guillen on guitar and vocals and Williams on drums, the two sculpt a sound that recalls a blend of artists like Led Zeppelin, Patty Griffin, and Heartless Bastards.

After 6 years of touring, writing, and recording together in their former band Katy Guillen & The Girls, the pair forged ahead with their undeniable dynamic, crafting a brand new catalog. KG & The Drive kicked off their very first tour supporting renowned guitarist Robin Trower, playing The Filmore in San Francisco, CA and The Wiltern in Los Angeles, CA. Their sound is rooted in Guillen’s emotive guitar style, poignant arrangements, and a captivating show that showcases Williams’ technical, melodic style, resulting in a striking live experience.