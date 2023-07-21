Duane Betts and Palmetto Motel

× Expand 5 Points Music Sanctuary

DOORS: 6:30p | SHOW 8:00p

Duane Betts brings a new album, Wild & Precious Life, and band, Palmetto Motel, to 5 Points Music Sanctuary.

Duane Betts is an American guitarist and singer-songwriter. The Sarasota, Florida native cut his teeth as a teen sitting-in regularly with Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees, The Allman Brothers Band, before relocating to Southern California and leading rock outfits Backbone69 and Whitestarr. Betts next spent nearly a decade playing guitar alongside his father, Dickey Betts, in his group, Great Southern. As well, he was a touring guitarist for folk-rockers Dawes, and a member of the brief supergroup, Jamtown, featuring G. Love, Donovan Frankenreiter, and Cisco Adler.

In 2018, Betts released his debut, Sketches of American Music, and toured as a guest of the Devon Allman Project. At year’s end Betts announced the formation of The Allman Betts Band, officially uniting with Allman, and with Berry D. Oakley, son of the late Allman Brothers Band founding bassist Berry Oakley. The group issued two albums- 2019’s Down to the River and 2020’s Bless Your Heart- before announcing its hiatus in 2022. Currently Betts is prepping a second solo album, furthering his impassioned six-string stories reflecting a life and a history steeped in blues, rock, and country music tradition.

5 Points Music Foundation is recognized 501c3 whose mission is to pursue the power of sound through live events that support access to music therapy, hearing loss advocacy, and accessibility initiatives. Read our story here.

