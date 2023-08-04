Dusk/Dawn Productions Presents: Our Universe

× Expand Jefferson Center

Experience the magic of Our Universe as we celebrate diversity, talent, and creativity in a truly inclusive atmosphere. Don't miss out on this extraordinary weekend that combines extraordinary performances, inspiring workshops, and a vibrant community. Get your tickets now and be part of an unforgettable experience!

Ticketing Info:

One Day General Admission (Friday or Saturday): $35

2 Day/Weekender Pass General Admission : $60

One Day VIP (Friday or Saturday): $65

2 Day/Weekender Pass VIP: $120

VIP Tables (must be purchased by calling or visiting box office 540.345.2550):

One Day 1/2 Table (4 VIP seats +10% discount): $234 ($58.50/person)

2 Day 1/2 Table (4 VIP seats +15% discount): $408 ($102/person)

One Day Full Table (8 VIP seats +10% discount): $468 ($58.50/person)

2 Day Full Table (8 VIP seats +15% discount): $816 ($102/person)

‍With a focus on highlighting and uplifting performers of color and the Southwest Virginia performing arts scene, the weekend will feature entertainers from around the country as well as local favorites! Top industry performers headline the weekend's line-up: Mecca Mwah from Charlotte, NC; Scarlet Vixen from Atlanta, GA; Ricky Rosé from Washington DC; and the sensational GiGi Holliday, recently recognized as the 11th Most Influential Burlesque Performer in the World in 2022, hailing from NYC and DC.

Local Feature Performers: King Shere Khan and Amia Bellisima

VIP Benefits:

All VIP tickets include fantastic benefits such as early entry to the vendor hall, a pre-show VIP-only cocktail hour catered by Hamm's Fine Foods, music by DJ Shenanikenz, front-row reserved seating, a VIP gift bag, and a memorable meet-and-greet with the production team and headliners for a professional photo-op after the show.

18+ ONLY

The shows contain adult themes and content. Audience discretion advised.

*Please note, if not purchasing a full VIP table, you and your party will be seated alongside another group.

More information about the weekend’s schedule of events, vendors, and headliner workshops can be found at https://ouruniverseva.com.