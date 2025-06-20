Dwight Yoakam

Salem Civic Center 1001 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, Virginia 24153

Dwight Yoakam is bringing The Cosmic Roundup & Rodeo Tour with his friends The Mavericks and 49 Winchester to the Salem Civic Center on Friday night, June 20, at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets available at the Salem Civic Center Box Office Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. or online anytime at Ticketmaster.com.

RESERVED SEATS: $39.50 | $49.50 | $69.50

RESERVED GOLD CIRCLE: $124.50 | $159.50 | $179.50

PREFERRED PARKING: $10.00

