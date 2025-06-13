EagleMania: The World's Greatest Eagles Tribute Band

× Expand Courtesy Dr Pepper Park

EagleMania has been dazzling audiences for over a decade by spectacularly reproducing the music of The Eagles. EagleMania thrills internationally sold-out audiences with their stunning five part harmony, virtuoso guitar work and uncanny ability to emulate the distinct sound of The Eagles. The EagleMania show consists of the Eagles’ greatest hits, as well as select Don Henley, Glenn Frey, and Joe Walsh solo efforts.

If you like The Eagles you simply must experience the world’s greatest Eagles Tribute, EagleMania!

TICKETS: $20 | $39 | $65

