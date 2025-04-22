Earth Day at Ferrum College
to
Ferrum College 200 Wiley Dr., Ferrum, Virginia 24088
×
Ferrum College Marcomm Department
Kayaking on Adams Lake at Ferrum College
Celebrate Earth Day on Adams Lake at Ferrum College. Try your hand at fishing, kayaking, and canoeing with the Ag Club or relax on some hammocks. Food will be available. At 6:00, join the largest outdoor yoga gathering on campus, hosted by Morgan’s Message (wellness club), HHP Club and Professor Lori Casey. For later Earth Week activities, see https://www.ferrum.edu/ferrum-college-earth-week-schedule/.
Info
Ferrum College 200 Wiley Dr., Ferrum, Virginia 24088
Education & Learning, Leisure & Recreation, Outdoor