Earth Day at Ferrum College

Kayaking on Adams Lake at Ferrum College

Celebrate Earth Day on Adams Lake at Ferrum College. Try your hand at fishing, kayaking, and canoeing with the Ag Club or relax on some hammocks. Food will be available. At 6:00, join the largest outdoor yoga gathering on campus, hosted by Morgan’s Message (wellness club), HHP Club and Professor Lori Casey. For later Earth Week activities, see https://www.ferrum.edu/ferrum-college-earth-week-schedule/.