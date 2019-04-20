Earth Day Roanoke returns to beautiful Grandin Village on Saturday, April 20th from 10am-4pm – Presented by Green Home Solutions! Sponsored by WFXR News and Roanoke Co Op.

An amazing day for your family with FREE admission!

Fun Educational activities for Kids, Special Events, Live Music, Food, Displays include: Electric Vehicles, Bike Exhibits, Composting, Renewable energy, Recycling, Community Gardens and more!

We also welcome health & Wellness exhibits, and community service groups promoting peace and cooperative communities.

Your Earth Day Roanoke Committee includes representatives from local environmental groups, businesses, Roanoke City Parks and Rec., and individual artists and organizers.