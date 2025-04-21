Earth Week Kickoff at Ferrum College

× Expand EnviroClub at Ferrum College Earth Week Jam at Ferrum College poster

All are welcome at Ferrum College's kickoff event on April 21 for a week of activities celebrating Earth Day. On Monday, after a wildflower walk with Bob Pohlad at 5:30 pm, an ice cream social and discussion with Parks and Recreation staff will start at 6:00, followed by line dancing and the weekly Appalachian music jam from 7 to 8:30. At the Blue Ridge Institute and Museum on Rt. 40.