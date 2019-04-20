Easter Bonnet Celebration

Parade begins at 11am. Line up is at 10:45 at the Elks Lodge (306 Ridgeway)

Causal and pet friendly. Bring the entire family!

Awards will be given for adults and kids in the following categories: most beautiful bonnet, most handsome hat, most creative hat, and most creative bonnet. Pet categories are most fun and most creative hat/bonnet.

Take a picture with the Easter bunny under the awesome balloon archway at the finish line.

Hunt for eggs and visit with the Easter Bunny immediately following the parade at Scott Hill Retirement Community (700 W. Ridgeway Street).