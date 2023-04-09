Easter Celebration with Special Guest Marc Eckel and the "Splat Experience"

to

CommUNITY Church 1923 E Main Street, Salem, Virginia 24153

Easter Celebration at 11am with special guest Marc Eckel and his Splat Experience.

Marc Eckel will be presenting his Christian performance Art Ministry called "Splat Experience" Each presentation is painted with bare hands and is intended to draw people to the Lord Jesus.

splatexperience.com

Info

CommUNITY Church 1923 E Main Street, Salem, Virginia 24153
Religion & Spirituality
540-293-4595
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Easter Celebration with Special Guest Marc Eckel and the "Splat Experience" - 2023-04-09 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Easter Celebration with Special Guest Marc Eckel and the "Splat Experience" - 2023-04-09 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Easter Celebration with Special Guest Marc Eckel and the "Splat Experience" - 2023-04-09 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Easter Celebration with Special Guest Marc Eckel and the "Splat Experience" - 2023-04-09 11:00:00 ical