Easter Celebrations at CommUNITY Church

Please join CommUNITY Church either inside or outside on Sunday, April 4th for our Easter Celebrations! All events are Covid Friendly. Social distancing and masks will apply. 1923 East Main Street, Salem, VA 24153.

7AM Sunrise Service-Start your Easter celebration by meeting us outside in the middle courtyard with the large crosses in the yard for an early morning Easter Sunrise Service.

10AM-Online Sunday School. Please go to http://www.linktr.ee/ccsalemva to view our online Sunday School.

11AM-Indoor Worship Service-Covid Friendly. Join us on Easter Sunday for music and a powerful Easter sermon. Masks are required to be worn inside, and social distancing will apply. Hand sanitizer stations are provided at each entrance.

12:15PM-Egg Hunt and Egg Roll-PRIZES will be awarded. Meet us in the courtyard immediately after the inside service for an egg hunt and egg roll!! (Egg Hunt for children through 5th grade) Covid-Friendly.

1PM- Roof Top Worship Service-Covid Friendly! Stay in your car and worship with CommUNITY Church this Easter! Join us for live music and a powerful Easter sermon from the rooftop of CommUNITY Church.

2:15PM-Egg Hunt and Egg Roll-PRIZES will be awarded. Meet us in the courtyard immediately after the rooftop service for an egg hunt and egg roll!! (Egg Hunt for children through 5th grade) Covid friendly.

All worship services are available online at: http://www.linktr.ee/ccsalemva