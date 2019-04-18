Calling all children ages 3-10 year old. Join us at Moyer Sports Complex for the annual Easter Egg Hunt. Get your picture taken with the Easter Bunny, enjoy fun kids activities, and enjoy some snacks. We will have Kiwanis giving away free popcorn, Homestead Creamery giving out free milk samples and the Salem Ice Cream Parlor giving away free ice cream. Chick-fil-A food truck will be on site to take care of dinner as well. Creative Expressions will be doing face painting and Little Critters will be there with the petting zoo for everyone to enjoy.

Date: Thursday, April 18, 2019

Location: Moyer Sports Complex

Time: 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

3&4 year olds hunt at 6:15

5&6 year olds hunt at 6:45

7&8 year olds hunt at 7:15

9&10 year olds hunt at 7:45

Sponsored by: Kiwanis Club of Salem