× Expand Clark Ruhland Easter Egg Hunt

Calling all children ages 3-10 years old! Come to Moyer Sports Complex for an Easter Egg Hunt and to visit with the Easter Bunny.

Date: Thursday, April 14, 2022

Time: 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Egg Hunt Times: Hunts will be run approximately every 15 minutes with roughly 25 participants per hunt.

Field 1 - 3 & 4 year-old

Field 2 - 7 & 8 year-old

Field 3 - 9 & 10 year-old

Field 4 - 5 & 6 year-old

*Hunts for the two younger age groups (3&4, 5&6) will be on the front fields with the two older age groups (7&8, 9&10) using the back fields. Please use the front parking lot for the younger kids and the back parking lot for the older age groups.

Location: Moyer Sports Complex

Food Truck: The Tailgate, Tropical Sno Shaved Ice

Vendors: Little Critters Petting Zoo, Creative Expressions Face Painting, Inflatables, Easter Bunny, Crafts

Cost: Free of charge

Sponsored by: Kiwanis Club of Salem, InFirst Credit Union, Children's Therapy Concepts