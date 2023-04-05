× Expand Clark Ruhland Easter Egg Hunt 2023

Calling all children ages 3-10 years old! Come to the Salem Civic Center Fields for an Easter Egg Hunt and to visit with the Easter Bunny.

Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Time: 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Egg Hunt Times: Hunts will be run approximately every 15 minutes with roughly 25 participants per hunt.

*Hunts for the two younger age groups (3&4, 5&6) will be on the back field with the two older age groups (7&8, 9&10) using the front field.

Location: Civic Center Fields

Food Truck: The Tailgate

Vendors: Little Critters Petting Zoo, Creative Expressions Face Painting, Inflatables, Easter Bunny, Crafts, Salem Fire & EMS

Cost: Free of charge

Sponsored by: Kiwanis Club of Salem, VA