Easter Egg Hunt
CommUNITY Church 1923 E Main Street, Salem, Virginia 24153
CommUNITY Church
Easter Egg Hunt for Children through 5th grade.
Easter Egg Hunt Sunday, April 9, 2023 after the Easter Worship Service for children through 5th grade.
-Hundreds of eggs hidden, prizes in every egg!
-Find a Golden Egg and receive an extra special prize!
-Bags are provided for you to collect your eggs.
Info
Kids & Family, Religion & Spirituality