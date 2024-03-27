Easter Egg Hunt
to
Salem Civic Center 1001 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, Virginia 24153
City of Salem
Calling all children ages 3 to 10 years old! Come to the Salem Civic Center Fields for an Easter Egg Hunt and to visit with the Easter Bunny.
Date: Wednesday, March 27, 2024
Time: 6 - 8 pm.
Egg Hunt Times: Hunts will be run approximately every 15 minutes with roughly 25 participants per hunt.
Hunts for the two younger age groups (3 and 4, 5 and 6) will be on the back field with the two older age groups (7 and 8, 9 and 10) using the front field.
Cost: Free of charge
Food Truck: The Tailgate
Location: Civic Center Fields
Vendors:
Crafts
Easter Bunny
Little Critters Petting Zoo
Inflatables
Salem Fire & EMS
Salem Rescue Squad
MousePro Travel Agency
Sponsored by: Glo Fiber and Salem Kiwanis Club