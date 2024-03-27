× Expand City of Salem Easter Egg Hunt

Calling all children ages 3 to 10 years old! Come to the Salem Civic Center Fields for an Easter Egg Hunt and to visit with the Easter Bunny.

Date: Wednesday, March 27, 2024

Time: 6 - 8 pm.

Egg Hunt Times: Hunts will be run approximately every 15 minutes with roughly 25 participants per hunt.

Hunts for the two younger age groups (3 and 4, 5 and 6) will be on the back field with the two older age groups (7 and 8, 9 and 10) using the front field.

Cost: Free of charge

Food Truck: The Tailgate

Location: Civic Center Fields

Vendors:

Crafts

Easter Bunny

Little Critters Petting Zoo

Inflatables

Salem Fire & EMS

Salem Rescue Squad

MousePro Travel Agency

Sponsored by: Glo Fiber and Salem Kiwanis Club