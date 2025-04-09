Easter Egg Hunt
to
Salem Red Sox 1004 Texas St, Salem, Virginia 24153
City of Salem
Easter Egg Hunt 2025
Calling all children ages 3 to 10 years old! Come to the Salem Red Sox Stadium for an Easter Egg Hunt and to visit with the Easter Bunny.
Date: Wednesday, April 9, 2025
Time: 6 - 8 pm.
Egg Hunt Times: Hunts will be run approximately every 15 minutes with roughly 25 participants per hunt.
Hunts for the 3&4 year old age group will be on the "Mini Fenway" field and the rest of the hunts will take place on the main baseball field
Cost: Free of charge
Location: Salem Red Sox Stadium
Concessions: Concessions will be available. The Coffee Bus will be onsite
Vendors:
Crafts
Creative Expressions Face Painting
Easter Bunny
Inflatables
Little Critters Petting Zoo
Salem Fire & EMS
Salem Rescue Squad
Balloon Animals
Whimsical Wishes Characters
MousePros Travel Agency
Sponsored by: Renewal by Anderson, Glo Fiber, and Salem Kiwanis Club