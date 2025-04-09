Easter Egg Hunt

Salem Red Sox 1004 Texas St, Salem, Virginia 24153

Calling all children ages 3 to 10 years old! Come to the Salem Red Sox Stadium for an Easter Egg Hunt and to visit with the Easter Bunny.

Date: Wednesday, April 9, 2025

Time: 6 - 8 pm.

Egg Hunt Times: Hunts will be run approximately every 15 minutes with roughly 25 participants per hunt.

Hunts for the 3&4 year old age group will be on the "Mini Fenway" field and the rest of the hunts will take place on the main baseball field

Cost: Free of charge

Location: Salem Red Sox Stadium

Concessions: Concessions will be available. The Coffee Bus will be onsite

Vendors:

Crafts

Creative Expressions Face Painting

Easter Bunny

Inflatables

Little Critters Petting Zoo

Salem Fire & EMS

Salem Rescue Squad

Balloon Animals

Whimsical Wishes Characters

MousePros Travel Agency

Sponsored by: Renewal by Anderson, Glo Fiber, and Salem Kiwanis Club

Info

Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation
540-375-3057
