Easter Worship Service and Egg Hunt

to

CommUNITY Church 1923 E Main Street, Salem, Virginia 24153

Come out to CommUNITY Church as our Founding Pastor, Tom McCracken leads us in a powerful Easter Worship Service Sunday, April 17th at 11AM. Then stay and bring your little ones through 5th grade for an Easter Egg Hunt following the morning worship service. Special prizes will be given out!

Info

CommUNITY Church 1923 E Main Street, Salem, Virginia 24153
Religion & Spirituality, Vacation & Holiday
5402934595
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Easter Worship Service and Egg Hunt - 2022-04-17 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Easter Worship Service and Egg Hunt - 2022-04-17 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Easter Worship Service and Egg Hunt - 2022-04-17 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Easter Worship Service and Egg Hunt - 2022-04-17 11:00:00 ical