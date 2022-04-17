Easter Worship Service and Egg Hunt
to
CommUNITY Church 1923 E Main Street, Salem, Virginia 24153
×
CommUNITY Church
Come celebrate Easter with CommUNITY Church!
Come out to CommUNITY Church as our Founding Pastor, Tom McCracken leads us in a powerful Easter Worship Service Sunday, April 17th at 11AM. Then stay and bring your little ones through 5th grade for an Easter Egg Hunt following the morning worship service. Special prizes will be given out!
Info
CommUNITY Church 1923 E Main Street, Salem, Virginia 24153
Religion & Spirituality, Vacation & Holiday