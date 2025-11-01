Eastern Montgomery Elementary School PTO Craft/Vendor Fair

Eastern Montgomery Elementary School 4580 Eastern Montgomery Ln, Elliston, Virginia 24087

The EMES PTO invites you to our 12th annual Craft & Vendor Fair! Come and discover a diverse selection of handcrafted goods and popular vendor products, all while supporting our students and school programs.

Vendor applications are being accepted until October 5, 2025 and can be submitted here: https://forms.gle/sAuMEi9fxBUbNX6t5

