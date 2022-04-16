Eggcellent Adventure

to

Virginia Museum of Transportation 303 303 Norfolk Avenue Southwest, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

Come out for our 4th annual Eggcellent Adventure @ VMT. We will have photos with the Easter Bunny, Kid's Crafts and Games, Explore the Museum, The Tailgate Food Truck, Delicia's Gourtment Ice, and various surprises! The event will be from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm on April 16, 2022. We look forward to everyone coming out!

