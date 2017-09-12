Lecture Program: Fall 2017

Tuesday Series: Sept. 12 - Oct. 10, Noon - 2 p.m. | $75

Wednesday Series: Sept. 13 - Oct. 11, 11:45 a.m. - 2 p.m. | $75

Pickle Lounge in the Colket Center. Attend both sessions for $145.

Banquet: 175th Anniversary Celebration

Thursday, Sept. 28, Noon - 2 p.m. | $20

Wortmann Ballroom in the Colket Center

Banquet: Reformation 500 Anniversary Celebration

Thursday, Oct. 12, Noon - 2 p.m. | $20

Wortmann Ballroom in the Colket Center

The Elderscholar Lecture Program is a five-week lunch and lecture series for adults 55 and older, featuring Roanoke College faculty and guest lecturers speaking on areas of their expertise. Following each lecture, there will be a time for questions and answers. The lectures conclude with lunch in the Sutton Commons.

Banquets are back! In addition to the lecture series, the fall program will feature two anniversary banquets.

Advance registration for the lecture series and the anniversary banquets is required and accepted on a first come, first serve basis, beginning in mid-August. Registration is accepted by mail or online. You may also drop off your registration with payment to the Office of Community Programs, located in the Resource Development building - Ayres Hall (corner of Clay and College Streets).

Participants may register separately for the anniversary banquets, or in addition to the lecture series. Participants are not required to sign up for the lecture series to attend the banquets.

To be placed on the Elderscholar mailing list or for more information about teh program, please contact the Office of Community Programs at (540) 375-2323 or elderscholar@roanoke.edu.