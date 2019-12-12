The Electoral College – Under Attack

The US uses an electoral college system, versus popular vote, to elect the President. Why does the US have an electoral college? Is this good, bad, or just OK? What are the pros and cons of the Electoral College system?

Recently, the system has been questioned. Many are arguing for popular elections of the President versus election via the Electoral College.

Join the discussion.

Democratic responsibility - this is what Star City Thinkers is about.

Sweet Donkey Coffee House 2108 Broadway Ave SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24014 View Map
