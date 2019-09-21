Electrify Your Ride VA Hosts Educational Event about Electric Cars

× Expand Generation 180 EYR Event Details and Partners

Join us on September 21 from 9 am – 1 pm downtown for a fun and educational event featuring electric cars! To celebrate National Drive Electric Week, local community members will be bringing their own EVs to educate the public about the environmental and personal benefits of switching to electric cars. In partnership with the City of Roanoke and the Electrify Your Ride VA campaign, this event will showcase currently available models of electric cars, provide access to information about charging stations, and give residents an opportunity to check out the cars for themselves.

This free, family-friendly event is open to the public. Lots of good stuff in store, including:

- FREE refreshments

- Food vendors

- Activities for kids

- Opportunities for community engagement