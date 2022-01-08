Electronics Recycling Day

Do you have old computers, printers, tablets, phones, power cables or other unused electronics you need to get rid of? Drop them off at a drive-through recycling event where they can be properly disposed! Carilion Clinic will be partnering with River Acceptance, a local electronics recycler, to recycle your electronics safely and securely. All funds generated through the revenue of recycled materials will go towards the Carilion Clinic Foundation’s campaign to transform cancer care in our region with a new cancer center.

