Elevate Your Envelopes

Learn to create beautiful handlettering to use on your next mailed letter!

Come ready to play in this handlettering class, where you will learn different ways to make your snail mail truly stand out! Explore different styles and find a format that works for you, so that all your future invitations, thank you notes, and holiday cards stand out from the minute they open the mailbox. This class if offered on Saturday from 10:30a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or 2-4 p.m. Instructor: Stephanie Fallon. Cost: $25, $20. Pre-register online at: www.taubmanmuseum.org/programs/museumschool, over the phone at: 540-342-5760, or in person at 110 Salem Ave SE, Roanoke, VA 24011.