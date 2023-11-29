× Expand Mill Mountain Theatre

Elf The Musical Is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com

Comedy, Family, Musical | November 29 – December 23

“Elf the Musical” follows Buddy, a young orphan, who mistakenly crawls into Santa’s toy bag on Christmas Eve and is transported to the North Pole. Buddy is raised as an honorary Elf, unaware that he is actually a human until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa’s permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity. Faced with the harsh realities that his father is on the naughty list and his half-brother doesn’t even believe in Santa, Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas.