Ella Langley: The Dandelion Tour

× Expand Courtesy Salem Civic Center

Ella Langley's ‘The Dandelion Tour’ is a new run of headline shows coming to arenas across the US this year. Kicking off May 7, 2026, in Toledo, OH, the 16-date run includes stops in St. Louis, Oklahoma City, Austin, and more before wrapping up in Fort Worth on August 15, 2026. Ella has also launched a new merch bundle featuring an all-new tour tee and Dandelion vinyl.

The tour news follows closely behind the reveal of Ella’s forthcoming album, Dandelion, set for global release on April 10. Executive produced by Ella alongside Miranda Lambert and Ben West, Dandelion stands as her most personal body of work to date. Rooted in growth, self-reflection, and lived-in storytelling, the album is designed to feel easy and effortless — balancing raw honesty with feel-good moments that invite listeners to both lean in and let go. It includes her latest single, the title track “Dandelion,” as well as her massive hit song “Choosin’ Texas,” which catapulted to #1 on the Billboard Streaming Songs chart this week and became just the fourth country song by a lead woman to top the chart in its 13-year history. The song also reached the #1 spot on both the U.S. Spotify Chart and the Apply Music U.S. Songs Chart and will officially impact Pop Radio.

Tickets: $53.50 | $63.50 | $83.50 | $103.50 | $123.50

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