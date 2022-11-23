Purchase tickets at the ice rink anytime Elmwood on Ice is open.

Pricing (Skate is UNLIMITED on the day of purchase.)

Ice skating admission = $6

Skate rentals = $2

Purchase a season pass for just $75 to skate anytime WDBJ7's Elmwood on Ice is open!

Group Rate Available for 15+ people = $2 off per person

Any schedule changes will be posted on our Facebook page.

2022-2023 Hours:

Monday, Tuesday, & Wednesday - Closed

Thursday & Friday - 6:00pm - 10:00pm*

Saturday - 11:00am - 10:00pm

Sunday - 12:00pm - 7:00pm

Holiday schedule:

On days that Roanoke City Schools are out, open 11:00 am – 10:00 pm (see above)!

Limited hours: Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve

Closed Christmas Day*

Closed on January 12, 19, and 26

Private Rentals are available Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays or outside of normal operating hours for an hourly rate of $250.

For more information, email TylerM@DowntownRoanoke.org (8 am – 5 pm, Monday – Thursday, 8 am – 12 pm Friday). For after-hour questions, please use the contact information noted below.

Contact for Elmwood on Ice presented by WDBJ7: Downtown Roanoke, Inc. at 540.342.2028 ext. 14 or TylerM@DowntownRoanoke.org