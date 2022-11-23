Elmwood on Ice

Elmwood Park 706 South Jefferson Street, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

Purchase tickets at the ice rink anytime Elmwood on Ice is open.

Pricing (Skate is UNLIMITED on the day of purchase.)

  • Ice skating admission = $6
  • Skate rentals = $2
  • Purchase a season pass for just $75 to skate anytime WDBJ7's Elmwood on Ice is open!
  • Group Rate Available for 15+ people = $2 off per person
  • Any schedule changes will be posted on our Facebook page

2022-2023 Hours:  

  • Monday, Tuesday, & Wednesday - Closed
  • Thursday & Friday - 6:00pm - 10:00pm*
  • Saturday - 11:00am - 10:00pm
  • Sunday - 12:00pm - 7:00pm

Holiday schedule:

  • On days that Roanoke City Schools are out, open 11:00 am – 10:00 pm (see above)! 
  • Limited hours: Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve
  • Closed Christmas Day*
  • Closed on January 12, 19, and 26
  • Private Rentals are available Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays or outside of normal operating hours for an hourly rate of $250. 

For more information, email TylerM@DowntownRoanoke.org (8 am – 5 pm, Monday – Thursday, 8 am – 12 pm Friday). For after-hour questions, please use the contact information noted below.

Contact for Elmwood on Ice presented by WDBJ7: Downtown Roanoke, Inc. at 540.342.2028 ext. 14 or TylerM@DowntownRoanoke.org 

Kids & Family
