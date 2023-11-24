Purchase tickets at the ice rink anytime Elmwood on Ice is open.

Pricing (Skate is UNLIMITED on the day of purchase.)

Ice skating admission = $10

Skate rentals = $2

Purchase a season pass for just $75 to skate anytime WDBJ7's Elmwood on Ice is open!

Group Rate Available for 15+ people = $2 off per person

2023-2024 Hours:

Monday - Thursday - Closed

Friday - 6:00pm - 10:00pm

Saturday - 11:00am - 10:00pm

Sunday - 12:00pm - 7:00pm

Holiday schedule : On days that Roanoke City Schools are out, open 11:00 am – 10:00 pm!

Closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day

Private Rentals are available Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays or outside of normal operating hours for an hourly rate of $250.

For more information, email TylerM@DowntownRoanoke.org (8 am – 5 pm, Monday – Thursday, 8 am – 12 pm Friday). For after-hour questions, please use the contact information noted below.

Contact for Elmwood on Ice presented by WDBJ7:

Downtown Roanoke, Inc. at 540.342.2028 ext. 14 or TylerM@DowntownRoanoke.org

Parking

There’s plenty of parking around Elmwood Park including the Elmwood Park Garage and Lot - FREE every weekday after 5:00 pm and all weekend! The gates stay down 24/7 in the garage, however during free parking hours simply pull a ticket at the entry, then scan at exit and the gate will raise for no charge.

Additional Information

For more information on Elmwood Park, including directions, visit our Elmwood Park page.

Check out our list of partners offering discounts to people with Elmwood on Ice Tickets.

