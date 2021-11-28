2021-2022 Hours:

Monday, Tuesday, & Wednesday - Closed

Thursday & Friday - 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Saturday - 11:00 am - 10:00 pm

Sunday - 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Holiday schedule: On days that Roanoke City Schools are out, open 11:00 am – 10:00 pm (see above)!

Limited hours: Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve., Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Closed Christmas Day

Private Rentals are available Mondays and Tuesdays or outside of normal operating hours for an hourly rate of $250.

Ice skating admission = $6

Skate rentals = $2

Putt-Putt = $3

Purchase all 3 (skate, skates rental, and putt-putt) = $10

Purchase a season pass for just $75 to skate and play putt-putt any time Elmwood on Ice is open!

Group Rate Available for 15+ people = $2 off per person

For more information, email aliciah@downtownroanoke.org (8 am – 5 pm, Monday – Thursday, 8 am – 12 pm Friday). For after-hour questions, please use the contact information noted below.

Contact for Elmwood on Ice presented by WDBJ7:

Downtown Roanoke, Inc. at 540.342.2028 ex.14 or aliciah@downtownroanoke.org

Parking

There’s plenty of parking around Elmwood Park including the Elmwood Park Garage and Lot - FREE every weekday after 5:00 pm and all weekend! The gates stay down 24/7 in the garage, however during free parking hours simply pull a ticket at the entry, then scan at exit and the gate will raise for no charge.

Additional Information

For more information on Elmwood Park, including directions, visit our Elmwood Park page.

Check out our list of partners offering discounts to people with Elmwood on Ice Tickets.

Have other questions? Check out our FAQ page.