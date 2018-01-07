ELVIS 83rd Birthday Spectacular
Jefferson Center 541 Luck Avenue SW #221 , Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Memories of Elvis features three renowned Elvis Tribute Artists who sing and perform the songs of Elvis Presley from unforgettable moments throughout his illustrious musical career: Early Elvis of the 1950s and 1960s, Elvis On-Stage in Las Vegas and Elvis during his “Aloha” Tour in Hawaii. Each of the three exceptional performers meticulously recreates the look, sound and feel of classic Elvis Presley concerts.
Info
Jefferson Center 541 Luck Avenue SW #221 , Roanoke, Virginia 24016 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family, Theater & Dance