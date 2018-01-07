ELVIS 83rd Birthday Spectacular

Jefferson Center 541 Luck Avenue SW #221 , Roanoke, Virginia 24016

Memories of Elvis features three renowned Elvis Tribute Artists who sing and perform the songs of Elvis Presley from unforgettable moments throughout his illustrious musical career: Early Elvis of the 1950s and 1960s, Elvis On-Stage in Las Vegas and Elvis during his “Aloha” Tour in Hawaii. Each of the three exceptional performers meticulously recreates the look, sound and feel of classic Elvis Presley concerts.

