Embroidered Photographs

× Expand Taubman Museum of Art. Come and join us for a fun embroidery class!

Try your hand at embellishing some of your favorite photos with thread! We'll use basic embroidery stitches to add fun and colorful details to black and white photographs. No sewing experience is needed, as the first part of class will cover basic stitches and practice sewing into paper. Each participant will leave with an eye-catching work of art that is both classic and eclectic. Note: participants must email high resolution photographs to instructor Alison Lee at alee@taubmanmuesum.org by Thursday, September 5. Cost: $40 general public, $35 members.