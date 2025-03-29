Emergency Vehicles Day at the Salem Museum!

× Expand The Salem Rescue Squad Salem Rescue Squad’s fleet of emergency response vehicles

Bring your family out to see, touch, and safely explore their favorite rescue vehicles at Salem Museum’s Emergency Vehicles Day, courtesy of the Salem Rescue Squad! This free, family-oriented fun for children and adults alike will be on Saturday, March 29 from 10am to 4pm in the parking lot of the Salem Museum.

Visitors can ask questions of on-site rescue personnel, learn how their equipment functions, and discover how they keep our community safe every day of the year. Visitors can also examine the “Service Through Knowledge: The History of the Salem Rescue Squad” exhibit inside the Museum’s Main Gallery through early April.

Guests of the exhibit are invited to share their personal experiences of how the Salam Rescue Squad has touched their lives by leaving a note in the exhibit. For those inspired by the squad’s noble mission, information about joining this exceptional group of volunteers will be available as well.

The Salem Museum welcomes visitors Tuesday through Saturday, from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM. Located in the historic 1845 Williams-Brown House at 801 East Main Street, Salem, the Museum offers free admission and parking, with donations gratefully accepted. The entrance can be found at the Oakey Field Complex sign across Main Street from the Berglund Ford service entrance.