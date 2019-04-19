Emily Bezar CD Release Party

Singer-songwriter-keyboardist Emily Bezar celebrates the release of her new album “Out of the Moment” with a CD Release concert at Roanoke’s Spot on Kirk on Friday, April 19th, 2019 at 8:00 pm. Her seventh full-length album on her own DemiVox label, “Out of the Moment” was recorded in Virginia and Tennessee during 2018 and is her first release in eight years. For this concert her band includes some of the Roanoke region’s most accomplished players: Brian Mesko on guitar (www.brianmesko.com), whose lyrical and inventive playing is featured on the album, Zachary McDonald on bass and Jason Hoffheins on drums (https://soundcloud.com/bigtallmusic) .

A bravely independent and uncompromising musician, Emily has been crafting her complex and uncategorizable songs for 25 years. Downbeat Magazine calls her music "textured, haunting art-rock" that "beautifully synthesizes elements of new music, jazz and pop" and Exposé Magazine describes her as “a genre unto herself.” Emily developed her enigmatic style in San Francisco’s fertile music scene during the 1990s and 2000s, establishing her own small niche in northern California’s rich legacy of creative iconoclasts. In 2017 she migrated east to the mountains of Southwestern Virginia to be closer to family and to find time and space again to record the songs that had been gestating since her 2011 album, “Fooled by Yesterday”.

Though Emily’s flexible, dynamic voice has earned her comparisons to Kate Bush and Tori Amos, her angular and unpredictable songs are more directly influenced by Joni Mitchell’s jazz explorations and the classical art songs that first captivated Emily during her studies at the Oberlin Conservatory of Music. As an arranger and record producer her sonic palette on “Out of the Moment” draws from intricate progressive rock, latin-tinged jazz and 70s electric fusion as much as it does from modern classical music.

Lyrically, this 15-song, 76-minute song cycle is Emily’s contemplative and bracingly intimate summary of her mid-life transition, from seaside to mountain ridge, from the first to the second half of her life. Her often abstract poetry is grounded by vivid images and an evocative sense of place. Frontiers and horizons, beaches and bays, wise birds, wind-torn trees, mountains and gentle valleys coalesce to frame a portrait of an intensely private artist looking out in wonder beyond her stoic reclusion as she reflects on love, loss and the passage of time.