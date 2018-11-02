× Expand The Empty Pockets The Empty Pockets - Nov 2, 2018 at Column Stage

Every now and then, there’s an original act to discover before they’re so big you have to fight for a ticket. We predict The Empty Pockets will continue their current rise in popularity, so don’t miss your chance right here and now in Roanoke, Friday Nov 2, 2018. Take it from Rolling Stone, if you must: Sincerity, pathos and powerhouse vocals. The Empty Pockets’ often cerebral and sometimes playful indie rock sound is built upon a strong foundation of the timeless Americana, Blues, and Soul that came before them. An old-school sensibility showcased by multiple lead singers, rich harmonies, and skilled instrumentalists sets “bandmates Josh Solomon, Erika Brett, Nate Bellon and Danny Rosenthal, members of polished yet rootsy Chicago outfit Empty Pockets” apart (Rolling Stone).