Energy Healing EXPO

Unity of Roanoke Valley 3300 Green Ridge Road NW, Roanoke, Virginia 24019

Energy Healers of the Roanoke Valley, including some of our Myrtle Fillmore Holistic Healing Center practitioners, invite you to join us for an Energy Healing Expo!

unityofroanokevalley.org

Come learn about and experience the many types of energy and holistic healing available in the Roanoke Valley. We will have many different modalities available for you to experience including Tarot cards, Acupuncture, Access Bars, Meditation through Virtual Reality, Soul Retrieval, Harmonic Restoration, Cleansing of your energy field, Bioenergetic blueprint of energy field and more.

Free admission! Tickets are available for the various modalities: $20.00 for 20 minutes ($1.00 per minute for additional time). Gift certificates will also be available.

Info

Health & Wellness, Religion & Spirituality, Talks & Readings
714-496-7623
