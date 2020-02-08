× Expand West Salem image

Energy Healers of the Roanoke Valley invite you to join us for an Energy Healing Expo! It is like a mini Body Mind Spirit Festival :).

You clean your house, car, skin, desk, etc on a regular basis but neglect cleaning your spirit. Here is your chance!!!

Experience the many types of energy and holistic healing available in the Roanoke Valley. We will have many different modalities available for you to experience including medium readings, astrology chart, Access Bars, La Ho Chi, Asyra bioenergetic readings, tarot readings, DNA Activation, Reiki, Emotion Code, and more!