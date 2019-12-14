Energy Healing Expo and Social

× Expand google images Get Balanced

Receive some LOVE + SOCIAL after + public invited

$20 for 20 minute session to receive healing from your choice of 7 professional energy healers in the Roanoke Valley and Surrounding area. Guaranteed to leave you saying, “Ahhhhhhh…. I so needed this.””

Have pain? Try electric acupuncture with PsychK (psychology and kinesiology) to alleviate fast.

Have a question about your loved ones that passed? Our medium will help you connect with your family, friends and loved ones who have passed away.

Does your brain never stop? Try Access Bars and in minutes release the electromagnetic charge of judgements, criticisms, and limiting luggage holding you down.

Does your body feel BLEH? Get on the Asyra and test your bioenergetic energy field to learn what part of your physical or spiritual body is blocked and what you can do about it.

Feeling uncomfortable in your body? You could use Reiki to address those physical, emotional, mental and spiritual imbalances in your Chakras.

Life falling apart? Visit this gifted, intuitive Shaman for insight on whatever emotionally or physically ails you.

Need clarity regarding a current dilemma or question in your personal, social or spiritual life? See an experienced Tarot reader secrets of your past and wisdom of their future.

Bonus… try virtual reality