Energy Healing EXPO

to Google Calendar - Energy Healing EXPO - 2019-08-25 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Energy Healing EXPO - 2019-08-25 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Energy Healing EXPO - 2019-08-25 14:00:00 iCalendar - Energy Healing EXPO - 2019-08-25 14:00:00

BeLightFul 5325 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, Virginia 24019

This Sunday, August 25th, at BeLightful, from 2 -6, we (Energy Healers of the Roanoke Valley) will be hosting an energy Healers Expo.

These events are gaining popularity and are geared towards

experiencing the many different types of energy and holistic healing available in the Roanoke Valley.

We will have many different healing modalities available for you to experience including Reiki, Access Bars, Tarot Readings, Astrology readings, Rife machine, Chakra Balancing, Healing touch, The Asyra bio-energetic screening system, Reflexology, and more

People are welcome to stop by anytime between 2pm-6pm

*We will be selling tickets for $20 for 20 min services

Info

BeLightFul 5325 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, Virginia 24019 View Map
Health & Wellness
540-283-5086
to Google Calendar - Energy Healing EXPO - 2019-08-25 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Energy Healing EXPO - 2019-08-25 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Energy Healing EXPO - 2019-08-25 14:00:00 iCalendar - Energy Healing EXPO - 2019-08-25 14:00:00