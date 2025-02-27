Enter The Haggis - Farewell Tour

× Expand The Grandin Theatre

Thu 2/27

6:00 pm - Doors | 7:00 pm - Showtime | Two 60 minute sets with a 20 minute intermission

Location: Main Theatre

General Admission: $35 + tax - Advance, $40 + tax - Day of Show

For three decades, Toronto’s Enter The Haggis has combined bagpipes and fiddles with a rock rhythm section to create a distinctively eclectic sound, praised by The Boston Globe, The Washington Post, and Canada’s Globe and Mail. Their songs offer singalong melodies and deep, meaningful lyrics which tell the stories of everyday hard working people, often faced with seemingly insurmountable challenges. Signature songs like “One Last Drink”, “Gasoline”, “Down With The Ship” and “Lancaster Gate” have been streamed millions of times, have appeared in Hollywood movies, and have been performed and recorded by artists around the world.

After nearly 30 years of top tier artistic creation, Enter The Haggis is embarking on their farewell tour, as they move on to their much anticipated and well earned next chapters in their lives. We are are honored to have one of their very last shows, Live at the Grandin Theatre!